Will there be a heatwave this weekend? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire cost is set to have a heatwave this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The heatwave is set to start today and progress right through the weekend, however strong winds will cause some windchill.

Friday is set to be the windiest day, with winds expected to be around 37mph.

As the weekend progresses, the weather will become calmer and brighter.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Mild, but rather cloudy, breezy and damp. Driest in the east throughout, with the greatest chance of some limited brighter spells, while western parts and the Dales should see more in the way of rain.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 37mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:43am and low tide is expected at 15:51pm.

Tonight:

Rain becoming more widespread for a time during the evening, before easing and perhaps clearing northwards later in the night, leaving a drier but rather cloudy end to the night.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday:

Probably on the cloudy side, with northern parts perhaps fringed by periods of mainly light rain, while the south likely stays drier with the best chance of brighter intervals. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 15 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:09am and low tide is expected at 17:07pm.

Sunday:

Probably a cloudy and damp start on Sunday, giving way to drier, brighter and warmer conditions later. Probably fine and warm Monday, ahead of a breezier Tuesday.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 13 °C.