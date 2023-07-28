News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Will there be floods this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week has seen a lot of heavy rainfall, which is set to continue on the Yorkshire coast according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

Friday and Saturday are expected to be warmer with more sun, however showers are expected over the entire weekend on the Yorkshire coast.

Sunday is set to have cool temperatures, strong winds and possible thunderstorms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, on Sunday the risk of flooding remains low.

This weekend could see even more heavy rainfall across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard PonterThis weekend could see even more heavy rainfall across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter
This weekend could see even more heavy rainfall across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter
Most Popular

It's possible but not expected that runoff from rainfall or blocked drains could cause properties and roads to flood.

The pollen forecast is ‘medium’ on both Friday and Saturday, and then becomes ‘low’ on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bright spells for many at first, although it will remain cloudy over higher ground. Scattered showers will develop quickly this morning, but it will turn drier and brighter again later this afternoon.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:25pm and low tide is expected at 19:18pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will tend to increase again this evening, with isolated showers overnight, perhaps locally heavy in the early hours. Remaining fairly mild, with a continuing breeze.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers on Saturday. Feeling fairly cool, especially in exposed locations.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:46am and high tide is expected at 13:48pm.

Sunday:

Windier with more frequent showers Sunday, heavy and thundery at times. Further rain later on Sunday, occasionally heavy. Strong winds predicted from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures below average.

Maximum temperature 19°C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:54am and high tide is expected at 15:04pm.

Related topics:ScarboroughMet OfficeYorkshireWhitbyBridlington