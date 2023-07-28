Will there be floods this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Friday and Saturday are expected to be warmer with more sun, however showers are expected over the entire weekend on the Yorkshire coast.

Sunday is set to have cool temperatures, strong winds and possible thunderstorms.

According to the Met Office, on Sunday the risk of flooding remains low.

This weekend could see even more heavy rainfall across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

It's possible but not expected that runoff from rainfall or blocked drains could cause properties and roads to flood.

The pollen forecast is ‘medium’ on both Friday and Saturday, and then becomes ‘low’ on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Bright spells for many at first, although it will remain cloudy over higher ground. Scattered showers will develop quickly this morning, but it will turn drier and brighter again later this afternoon.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:25pm and low tide is expected at 19:18pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will tend to increase again this evening, with isolated showers overnight, perhaps locally heavy in the early hours. Remaining fairly mild, with a continuing breeze.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers on Saturday. Feeling fairly cool, especially in exposed locations.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:46am and high tide is expected at 13:48pm.

Sunday:

Windier with more frequent showers Sunday, heavy and thundery at times. Further rain later on Sunday, occasionally heavy. Strong winds predicted from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures below average.

Maximum temperature 19°C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 14°C.