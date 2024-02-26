Will there be heavy rain this week? Here's your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to be chilly and windy on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Winds could get up to 33mph this week on the coast, with Tuesday expected to have the strongest wind gusts.

Temperatures are expected to stay cool, with wind chill making it feel chilly.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Chilly to start, with some sunny spells but also developing scattered sharp showers. These showers should gradually ease during the afternoon to become largely dry by dusk.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, with a high of 31mph expected. This will make it feel like 2°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:18am and low tide is expected at 11:25am.

Tonight:

Soon becoming fine, with lengthy clear periods leading to frost and areas of freezing fog. Becoming cloudier to end the night from the northwest, with a strengthening wind.

Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Tuesday:

Soon becoming cloudy and damp, with heavier spells of rain mainly affecting the Dales. Becoming drier, brighter and breezier to end the day from the northwest, with late sunny spells.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, with a high of 33mph expected. This will make it feel like 1°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:47am and low tide is expected at 11:52am.

Wednesday:

Mainly fine on Wednesday, although perhaps on the cloudy side. Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon. Becoming windier and more changeable later in the week, turning colder too with some wintry showers to end the week.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 3°C.