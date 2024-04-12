Will there be more floods this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to be blustery and mostly warm, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, according to the Met Office. Photo: Claudia Bowes.

The weekend is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle according to the Met Office.

After a number of flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Yorkshire coast this week, the weekend is not expected to bring any further flooding. However Spring tides, strong winds and predicted rain could change this over the course of the weekend.

Winds will stay blustery, with temperatures staying warmer than usual until Sunday, where they will start to chill and stay cool into next week. Some sunny spells are predicted but will not last long.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ today, but will drop to ‘medium’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cloudy start to the day with some outbreaks of drizzle over the Pennines at first, becoming drier and brighter from the south through the morning. Breezy over hills.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:19am and low tide is expected at 13:33pm.

Tonight:

A clearer start in the east at first, becoming increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle persisting over the Pennines. Staying breezy over hills.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy start to the day with outbreaks of rain over hills, becoming brighter in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:01am and low tide is expected at 14:16pm.

Sunday:

Becoming cooler, with sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain into Monday. Breezy throughout.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 28mph, making it feel like 7°C.