This week is expected to stay cold, with snow showers expected across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Today some light snow is predicted that will change to clear by nighttime.

Snow is predicted to fall on both Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to some disruption on the coast.

Wind gusts of up around 30mph are expected on Monday and Tuesday, however this will calm down by Wednesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Widespread frost to start, staying very cold throughout the day. Largely dry with sunny spells, especially inland. Isolated snow showers remain possible in coastal areas. Feeling particularly cold in the strong northerly wind.

Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, with a an expected high of 30mph, making it feel like -7 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:52am and low tide is expected at 12:56pm

Tonight:

Clear spells overnight leading to another very cold night with widespread sharp frosts. Dry across the region, winds easing away from coasts.

Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Tuesday:

A bright, cold morning with widespread frost. Snow showers affecting the Pennines, followed by longer spells of rain and snow. Snow mainly confined to high ground leading to some disruption.

Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, with an expected high of 32mph, making it feel like -5 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:41am and low tide is expected at 13:43pm

Wednesday:

Cloudy changing to light snow showers by late morning. Cold or very cold conditions with widespread sharp frost, plenty of winter sunshine and remaining largely dry. Often breezy with significant wind chill.

Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like -5 °C.