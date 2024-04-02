The week is set to be mild with a mixture of sunshine and showers. Photo: Richard Ponter

This week is typical spring weather, with fresh breezes blowing alongside a mixture of sunshine and showers.

The pollen forecast for the Yorkshire coast is expected to stay at level ‘Medium’ for most of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Early mist and fog clearing to leave a bright morning with patchy cloud and some sunny intervals. Showers developing later in the morning, becoming heavy for a time toward midday with a risk of thunder and hail. Mainly light winds.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 9°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:17am and low tide is expected at 16:28pm.

Tonight:

A bright start to the evening, with isolated showers. Cloud thickening from the south later, with outbreaks of rain arriving overnight. Cloud lowering to hill fog. Light and variable winds.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Wednesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cloudy and wet day with spells of rain, these heavy at times, replaced by bands of heavy showers with hail and thunder later in the afternoon. Variable winds.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:27am and low tide is expected at 18:25pm.

Thursday:

Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. More prolonged spells of rain at times, heavy in places, but also some brighter spells.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 8°C.