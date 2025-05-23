Will there be sunshine or showers this bank holiday weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

This bank holiday is set to bring a mixture of sunshine and showers to the coast, according to the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, Friday will stay dry and bright starting the bank holiday off with perfect weather for a BBQ or to have a drink in a beer garden. However, as the weekend progresses winds will get stronger, especially on the coast, so the temperatures will feel chillier.

Some sporadic rain and cloud is predicted on Saturday and Sunday, however it is not expected to be long lasting or heavy.

Monday will bring more sunshine, according to the Met Office, but winds will stay strong and will add a bit of a chill.

Today:

After a chilly start it will be another fine day with sunny spells and some fair-weather cloud. Warm inland but cooler along coasts, under the influence of a developing sea breeze. Sunshine turning increasingly hazy in the evening.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:38am and high tide is expected at 13:28pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will thicken from the west to bring outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, overnight. Extensive low cloud and hill fog developing. Breezy and much milder than Thursday night.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, clearing eastwards during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon. Feeling warm. Breezy. Further rain and strong winds arriving overnight.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:36am and high tide is expected at 14:28pm.

Sunday:

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Could be very windy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 37mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:29am and high tide is expected at 15:22pm.

Monday:

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Drier and brighter Monday. Further rain or showers are likely on Tuesday. Often windy. Temperatures near normal.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:19am and high tide is expected at 16:14pm.