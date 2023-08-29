Will there be sunshine or showers this week? Here is the weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office predicts an overcast week with scattered showers across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The last few days of August are expected to stay relatively warm with sporadic showers throughout the week.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ for the next few days.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Dry, bright start for most on Tuesday morning before showery outbreaks of rain spread southeast with cloudy skies. Turning brighter in the afternoon with showers, some heavy, fading by evening. Light winds becoming brisk for a time in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:21am and high tide is expected at 15:56pm.

Tonight:

Long clear spells likely for most of Tuesday night but cloudier at times for the Pennines with a chance of showers pecially after midnight. Light winds and becoming chilly.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday:

Most areas starting dry on Wednesday morning, before showers develop by late morning. Some becoming heavy with a risk of thunder. Brighter and drier conditions arriving for the evening.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:39am and high tide is expected at 16:42pm.

Thursday:

Thursday starting sunny but clouding over with increasing chance of afternoon rain, perhaps continuing Friday.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 13°C.