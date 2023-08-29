News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Will there be sunshine or showers this week? Here is the weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Following on from a warm but overcast bank holiday, this week a mixture of sunshine and showers is expected, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
The Met Office predicts an overcast week with scattered showers across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphotoThe Met Office predicts an overcast week with scattered showers across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Met Office predicts an overcast week with scattered showers across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The last few days of August are expected to stay relatively warm with sporadic showers throughout the week.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ for the next few days.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dry, bright start for most on Tuesday morning before showery outbreaks of rain spread southeast with cloudy skies. Turning brighter in the afternoon with showers, some heavy, fading by evening. Light winds becoming brisk for a time in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:21am and high tide is expected at 15:56pm.

Tonight:

Long clear spells likely for most of Tuesday night but cloudier at times for the Pennines with a chance of showers pecially after midnight. Light winds and becoming chilly.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday:

Most areas starting dry on Wednesday morning, before showers develop by late morning. Some becoming heavy with a risk of thunder. Brighter and drier conditions arriving for the evening.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:39am and high tide is expected at 16:42pm.

Thursday:

Thursday starting sunny but clouding over with increasing chance of afternoon rain, perhaps continuing Friday.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:25am and high tide is expected at 17:26pm.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonMet OfficeYorkshire