Will this weekend be sunny? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire coast is set to have sunny spells and higher temperatures with a few sporadic showers, according to the Met Office.

There will still be some lingering cloud, alongside sporadic showers, however sunny spells are predicted and temperatures will remain high.

Winds will get stronger as the weekend progresses.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any lingering overnight cloud and patchy rain soon clearing on Friday morning. Sunny spells for most today, but with very isolated showers developing in the west. A breezy day, remaining very warm in the southeast.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 20°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:35am and low tide is expected at 19:57pm.

Tonight:

A dry evening with some sunny spells, followed by a dry night with clear spells. Cloud perhaps thickening later in the night. Breezy and mild.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday:

Often cloudy Saturday with occasional showers, these heavy and perhaps thundery at times. Some brighter spells possible between showers. Remaining breezy. Cooler.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 14:28pm and low tide is expected at 21:02pm.

Sunday:

A mixture of sunny spells and showers, perhaps occasionally heavy, through this period. Temperatures near average.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 16°C.