Will this weekend be sunny? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The Met Office still predicts some showers on Friday and Sunday, however nothing as intense or as long as the Yorkshire coast has experienced recently.
Temperatures are set to chill as the weekend progresses, with some overnight frost possible at the start of next week.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy at times, across some eastern coastal districts through the morning. Brighter skies in the west at first. Cloud and rain spreads inland during the afternoon, becoming light and patchy. Temperatures near average.
Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 2 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:29am and low tide is expected at 16:45pm.
Tonight:
Staying cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle overnight, gradually easing. Some extensive low cloud or hill fog developing by dawn. Temperatures should stay above freezing. Light winds.
Minimum temperature 1 °C.
Saturday:
Cloudy with a few spots of light rain in the south during the morning. Becoming largely dry with bright or sunny spells developing for many in the afternoon. Light winds.
Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 2 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:37am and low tide is expected at 17:53pm.
Sunday:
Largely dry and bright Sunday, with some coastal showers.Cooler than the rest of the weekend, with frosts possible going into next week. Sunday night and into Monday morning expected to be dry.
Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 0 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:45pm and low tide is expected at 18:57pm.