Will this weekend stay warm? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend the coast is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are predicted to have a wet but relatively wild weekend.

The Met Office is predicting a frosty night tonight, however temperatures should stay above 10°C during Saturday and will get warmer on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Staying cloudy throughout the day with outbreaks of showery rain, potentially heavy at times over high ground in the west. Heavy rain changing to overcast by lunchtime Breezy and feeling relatively mild.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:29am and low tide is expected at 13:35pm.

Tonight:

Cloud and further outbreaks of rain in the evening, gradually clearing south to leave dry conditions by midnight, light winds and clearing skies. Temperatures dropping with some rural frost.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Saturday:

A cold start to the day with a good deal of sunshine before cloud cover increases into the afternoon ahead of a band of rain arriving in the evening.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 6°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:16am and low tide is expected at 14:23pm.

Sunday:

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. Showers and sunny spells to continue into Monday. Temperatures remaining mild.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 10°C.