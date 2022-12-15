Yellow weather warning issued as further snow predicted for Yorkshire Coast on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as further snow showers are predicted to hit the Yorkshire Coast on Sunday

The warning covers the period from 3am to 9pm on Sunday December 18.

It states: “A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.

"A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday, in most places lasting two to four hours before turning to rain.

"Places in the southwest of the warning area will be affected first.

"Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm to low levels, and perhaps locally 5-8cm across the Welsh mountains, with any snow starting to melt readily from late morning.

"While parts of the northeast of England and Scotland will probably stay dry until late morning, the feature becomes slower moving here allowing for larger accumulations.

"Temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely at low levels, with 5-10 cm more typical across upland areas and isolated 10-15 cm on high ground north of the Central Belt.”Once rain becomes established, all lying snow will melt rapidly.

"In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across all parts, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground.

"This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time.”A brief period of freezing rain is also possible, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, with a consequent risk of ice accretion on structures and power lines.”