Yellow weather warning issued for rain across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across the Yorkshire coast.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

The warning is in place from 11am today, Wednesday, August 2 until 2pm today.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across the Yorkshire coast.A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across the Yorkshire coast.
You should expect bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, as well as spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely, and there could be flooding of a few homes and businesses.

The Met Office say that spells of rain, heavy at times, will persist through most of today. In excess of 30 to 50mm may build up in some spots before rain starts to ease this evening. There is also a chance that rain may accompanied by thunder in a few places, most likely in the south of the warning area.

Today’s weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington has seen plenty of rain this morning, with a height of 15°C

