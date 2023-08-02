The warning is in place from 11am today, Wednesday, August 2 until 2pm today.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

You should expect bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, as well as spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely, and there could be flooding of a few homes and businesses.

The Met Office say that spells of rain, heavy at times, will persist through most of today. In excess of 30 to 50mm may build up in some spots before rain starts to ease this evening. There is also a chance that rain may accompanied by thunder in a few places, most likely in the south of the warning area.