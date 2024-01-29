News you can trust since 1882
Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- here’s what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain that covers the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:36 GMT
The rain weather warning is expected to last until Tuesday morning, according to the Yorkshire coast.

The rain warning is in place due to predicted heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel.

The weather warning in place from 12pm today (January 29) until 5am tomorrow morning (January 30).

The warning covers a lot of North and East Yorkshire, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the met office there, heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel. flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

There is also a chance that bus and train services will be delayed and disrupted.

The Met Office have said: “Rain becoming prolonged and heavy at times during Monday afternoon and evening, easing from the west overnight. 20-30 mm of rain falling widely with 40-50 mm in a few places.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.

