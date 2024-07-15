Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- here’s what you need to know
Substantial heavy rain is forecast, which could lead to a risk of localised flooding.
The warning covers most of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
It will be in place from 3pm today (July 15) until 9am tomorrow (July 16).
According to the Met Office there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The Met Office have said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.
“15 to 20 mm rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40 mm in 2 hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight. Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”
