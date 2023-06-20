News you can trust since 1882
Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East Yorkshire- what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read

The warning is in place from 11am today, Tuesday, June 20, until 6pm today.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including the East Riding of Yorkshire and Kingston upon Hull.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms across East Yorkshire and the Humber. Credit: Simon HulmeA yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms across East Yorkshire and the Humber. Credit: Simon Hulme
Driving conditions may be affected by spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to some road closures

There could also be delays to train services and there could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office have said that during Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break out in places.

These may bring some torrential downpours with 30-40 mm of rain possible in an hour in one or two places as well as the risk of frequent lightning. Hail of around 2-3 cm diameter is also possible. However, many locations will miss these altogether or see only small amounts of rain.

The thunderstorms will ease from the south during the rest of the afternoon.

Today’s weather forecast for Bridlington has seen rain already, with heavy rain and thunder expected. It is predicted that it will turn drier into the evening with clearer spells developing and the maximum temperature will be 22 °C.

Here are the full details of the weather warning and a map of the affected areas, and here is what to do if affected by the thunderstorm.

