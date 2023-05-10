The warning is in place from 1pm today, Wednesday May 10 until 8pm today.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The Met Office say scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

You should expect driving conditions to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

There could also be delays to train services and there could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.