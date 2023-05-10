News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms on Yorkshire coast - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

The warning is in place from 1pm today, Wednesday May 10 until 8pm today.

The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office say scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms on the Yorkshire coast.A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms on the Yorkshire coast.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms on the Yorkshire coast.
Most Popular

Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You should expect driving conditions to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

There could also be delays to train services and there could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Today’s weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington has seen plenty of sunshine this morning with a height of 16°C.

Read More
IN PICTURES: 13 events happening in Filey this year
Related topics:YorkshireMet OfficeWhitbyScarboroughBridlingtonUnited KingdomEnglandNorthern IrelandScotland