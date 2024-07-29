Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms on Yorkshire coast - what you need to know
The warning is currently in place from 12pm Thursday August 1, until 11:59pm later that night.
The warning covers most of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is a small chance that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.
The Met Office have said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.
“The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. “However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.
“The heaviest showers could result in 20-30 mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm where multiple showers affect the same location.”
