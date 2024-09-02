Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms on Yorkshire coast - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning will be in place on the Yorkshire coast from 12am this morning (September 2) until 11:59pm tonight. Photo: Richard Ponter.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The warning is currently in place from 12am today (September 13) until 11:59pm tonight.

Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption today, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office have said: “On Monday, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.

“The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning for further advice.