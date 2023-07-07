The warning is in place from 9:00am til 23:59pm on Saturday, July 8.

The warning covers most of the UK, including the Yorkshire coast and Humberside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington could all be affected by the thunderstorms.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, which could affect the entire Yorkshire coast.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to some road closures.

There could also be delays to train services and there could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, during the morning mainly over parts of England before becoming mainly focused over northern England and Scotland by late afternoon/evening.

Some intense downpours are likely and whilst rainfall accumulations will vary from place to place, as much as 50 mm of rain could fall in a short space of time in some locations.

Hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

Advertisement Hide Ad