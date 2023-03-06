Yellow weather warnings in place for Yorkshire coast from today - here is this week’s forecast

They are in place for snow and ice from today, Monday March 6 for Whitby, and Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday March 8 for Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

The Met Office says snow showers are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some, and will continue to cause disruption through until Wednesday.

Snow is expected to start falling from midnight on Tuesday March 7.

It's set to get cold from today.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.

Here’s what’s in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: A band of showery rain, turning wintry over hills, will clear south during the morning. Sunny spells and snow showers will follow, with showers most frequent near the coast. Feeling cold and becoming breezy.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 37mph, making it feel like 0 °C.

High tide in Scarborough will be around 3.50pm, and low tide will be around 10.23pm.

Tonight: Snow showers will continue this evening and overnight, particularly near the coast. A widespread frost will develop, with icy patches where surfaces are damp from showers.

Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like -5 °C.

Tuesday: A very cold start, with widespread frost and icy patches. Snow showers will gradually become lighter and less frequent during the day, with some sunny spells, particularly further inland. Temperatures over night into Wednesday will be around -3 °C.

Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 32mph, making it feel like -3 °C.

High tides in Scarborough will be around 4.14am and 4.21pm, and low tides will be around 10.23am and 10.53pm.

Wednesday: Very cold, with severe frosts overnight. Largely dry with bright or sunny spells Wednesday. Increasingly cloudy Thursday, with periods of rain and snow possible later.

Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 0 °C.