Yellow weather warnings issued for snow and ice in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- what you need to know

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office across the Yorkshire coast.

The first warning is in place from 5pm today, Tuesday November 28, until 11am tomorrow, Wednesday November 29.

This warning covers the north east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington areas.

The second warning covers Whitby and Scarborough, and it is in place from 5pm tomorrow, November 28, until 11am Thursday, November 30.

According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office say wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible.