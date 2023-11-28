Yellow weather warnings issued for snow and ice in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- what you need to know
The first warning is in place from 5pm today, Tuesday November 28, until 11am tomorrow, Wednesday November 29.
This warning covers the north east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington areas.
The second warning covers Whitby and Scarborough, and it is in place from 5pm tomorrow, November 28, until 11am Thursday, November 30.
According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.
Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.
There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
The Met Office say wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible.
Wintry showers will also continue to affect north east England during Wednesday evening, overnight and into Thursday morning. These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form. Additionally, showers will fall as snow inland, with up to 2cm possible in places, perhaps as much as 5 cm over high ground.Today’s weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington has already seen a mixture of sunshine and showers, with a height of 5°C predicted. However, the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -2°C later in the day.