Yellow wind warning in place for parts of the Yorkshire coast
The wind warning is in place from 9am, Wednesday, January 31 until 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31 and effects the Whitby area.
It is likely to be very windy across the Scarborough and Bridlington areas too.
The Met Office says strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel.
They say to expect some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible. some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.
They say to also expect some short term loss of power and other services and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
It is expected that there will be strong gusts and gales on high ground.
Wind across Whitby is currently set to reach around 47mph, making it feel like 2°C.
In Scarborough, gusts could reach around 43mph, and in Bridlington 37mph.