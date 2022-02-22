Scarborough, Whitby and Filey escape the worst of the storms as new weather warning issued for North Yorkshire

Storm Eunice hits Whitby - pic: Stewart Mallinson

While impressive pictures have emerged of huge waves hitting the piers in Whitby and several trees have fallen or lost branches, for the most part, the destruction seen in other areas of the country has not been in evidence here.

A flood alert for the Upper River Derwent remains in place. The environment agency website said: “River levels have risen on the Upper River Derwent following recent rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today, Tuesday 22/02/2022.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not walk or drive through flood water.”

Further high winds are forecast for the area on Wednesday afternoon. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering North Yorkshire which states: “Winds over parts of SE Scotland and NE England will increase early Wednesday with gusts of 40 to 50mph expected widely, and very locally as high as 60 mph.