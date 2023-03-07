Yorkshire coast hit by snow as new weather warnings forecast

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday March 8, for Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

Further yellow weather warnings have been issued for Thursday March 9 and Friday March 10 for heavy snow.

A level three cold weather alert has also been issued for the whole country.This means that the Met Office is expecting weather which breaches any of the thresholds, including heavy snow and ice.

The Yorkshire coast has woken up to a blanket of snow today, Tuesday March 7.

This stage requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups.

Advice from the Met Office says to look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls and stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts.

The Met Office says snow showers are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some, and will continue to cause disruption through until Wednesday.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.