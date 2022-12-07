Yorkshire Coast hit with yellow weather warning as temperatures plummet

The warning has been set due to ice, and will be in place for Scarborough , Whitby and Bridlington from Wednesday December 7 at 6pm until Friday December 9 at 12 noon.Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, and people may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Frequent wintry showers running down the coast are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches. These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for a few centimetres to accumulate in places.As well as this, a level three cold weather alert has been issued and is expected to last from 6pm on Wednesday December 7 until 9am on Monday December 12.There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast.