Yorkshire coast schools and businesses urged to check pipes following cold weather snap

The warning comes from Yorkshire Water and follows the cold weather snap the coast has suffered from recently.

During cold weather pipes are more likely to freeze.

With the weekend’s freeze thaw seeing temperatures rise dramatically, frozen pipes can warm up and contract, causing pipes to burst and potentially damage property.

Yorkshire Water are urging schools and businesses to check pipes following cold weather snap.

Matthew Rix, wholesale services manager at Yorkshire Water said, “If a pipe bursts and no one is around to see it or sort it, it could cause serious damage.”

When checking your premises, make sure you check exposed pipework for any signs of leaks, run taps and flush toilets to make sure that water in the pipes hasn't frozen, if your pipes freeze, turn off your stop tap and feel the pipe around it (or any other you think might be frozen).You can try defrosting the pipe with a fan heater or hairdryer, but never use a naked flame.Turn off your stop tap and the stopcock in the cold water tank and turn off your electrics if water is leaking near electrical appliances

Mr Rix added: “One way to avoid pipes freezing in the future is to keep the central heating on low even when the building is empty and lag any exposed pipes.”

Yorkshire Water looks after its network of underground pipes and assets, but pipes on private property are the owner’s responsibility to look after.

Yorkshire Water is responsible for most pipes in the region that are outside private property boundaries – if you see a leak in the road or on a footpath, call 0800 57 35 53 to report it to Yorkshire Water.

If you find a leak inside your property, find a reliable plumber with WaterSafe or call your retailer via the number on your water bill.