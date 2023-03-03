The warnings are for snow and ice and are in place for Whitby on Monday March 6 and Tuesday March 7, and Scarborough and Bridlington on Tuesday March 7.According to the Met Office, there will be frequent snow showers causing further disruption in places.

On Monday, March 6, light rain has been forecast which will turn to sleet by the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday March 7, snow is expected from midnight until 12 noon, and minus temperatures are expected.

Yorkshire coast set for wintry weather as yellow weather warnings forecast

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.