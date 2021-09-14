YORKSHIRE COAST WEATHER: Heavy rain forecast for Scarborough and Whitby

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for much of the North East of England.

What to expect

There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer and the chance of cancellations

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Further details

An area of rain is expected to move northeastwards across much of England on Tuesday, with thunder in a few places.

15-25 mm of rain is likely quite widely with up to 40 mm in a few places, leading to some flooding and disruption.

However, there is a small chance that this rain will especially intense in a few places with 50-70 mm possible, and more significant disruption where this occurs.