West Pier earn cup victory against Fishburn and hammer Sinnington to close in on title

Declan Richardson, red and black kit, hit a double for West Pier in their win at Sinnington.

​West Pier had another successful week, earning a cup win and edging closer to the Newitts.com Beckett League Division Two title by winning 9-2 at Sinnington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pier battled back for a 5-2 victory at home to Fishburn Park Academy in the Panasonic Cup on Wednesday evening, writes Andy Stanton.

Academy roared into a two-goal lead thanks to Aaron Locker and Taylor Humble in an excellent first-half display where they could have been well clear of Pier, but the hosts levelled by the break with a quickfire double and stepped up a gear to score three more in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dec Richardson hit two goals, with man of the match Sam Garnett, Neil Thomas and Benny Davis also on the scoresheet. Harry Poole was man of the match for the young visitors.

West Pier are closing in on a league title win.

On Saturday, Sinnington had a dismal end to their Division Two campaign as they were blown away 9-2 by Pier at Friars Hill.

Archie Turner notched a double for the hosts, while for Pier youngster Lewis Hunter led the way with an excellent treble, with further goals coming from Dec Richardson (2), Matty Hillman (2), Martin Cooper and sub Sam Smith as Pier close in to within a point of Heslerton, needing only a point from their final two games to clinch the title.

On Wednesday, Division One champions Wombleton Wanderers eased to a 4-0 win at Thornton Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On target for Wanderers were Jack Simpson (2), Paul Cook and Keelan Simpson.

Goal Sports won 2-0 at home to Ryedale Sports in the Print & Trophy Cup earlier in the week thanks to a late double from Brad Cawkwell.

In the Trophy & Print Cup Amotherby & Swinton firsts met their reserve side.

The Division One boys took an early first-half lead with goals from Adam Cook and Oliver Towse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the half-hour mark first-team keeper Nick Lock brought down brother Matty. The result was a red card for the shot-stopper and the award of a penalty-kick, which Matty tucked away.

The Reserves comeback was short-lived as Nathan Cross restored the two-goal advantage before half-time.

The second period would see the first team side go on to extend their lead without reply, Cross grabbed his second, accompanied by finishes from George Pierson and Caleb Todd.