Charlwood Hearing Care on Castle Road began operating in February 2014 and has been fitting hearing aids and clearing peoples' ear wax ever since.

To mark the occasion they are running some very special offers for their customers throughout the month of February.

When Charlwood Hearing Care first began, owner and audiologist Neil Charlwood had already been working with ears for 13 years.

Business owner and audiologist Neil Charlwood

Originally employed in his father Derek's business, Ebor Hearing Healthcare, Neil then worked with a larger national company following Derek's retirement in 2007.

The desire to return to being a small independent business led to Neil establishing his own limited company in 2014.

Since then much has changed both for Neil and the hearing industry in general.

In the decade prior, digital hearing aids had been steadily improving their noise reduction, speech enhancement and feedback cancellation technology.

Hearing Centre on Castle Road

However, the smartphone age was about to open up a new world of possibilities.

In the Spring of 2014, the first Bluetooth enabled Made-For-iPhone (MFi) hearing aids were launched, allowing wearers to control their hearing aids and stream audio and phone calls directly from an iPhone.

By 2018, Android users could also benefit from this technology.

New apps were developed to enable wearers to control settings such as volume, tone, background noise reduction and direction of the hearing aid microphones.

Microsuction wax removal

The latest devices can also incorporate health features with brain and body activity tracking using integrated sensors and AI technology, enabling users to take a proactive approach to their hearing and wellness.

Other hearing aid improvements in the last 10 years include rechargeability with longer battery life, and new styles and designs available.

The other major change in hearing care delivery Neil has experienced is an increase in demand for wax removal services.

When GP surgeries ceased offering patients ear irrigation to clear their wax, private providers were called upon to fill the gap in provision.

Upon reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the business, Neil said "It's been an incredible 10 years and I really do need to express my thanks to all of our wonderful customers, without whom we wouldn't be able to continue doing what we love; helping to improve peoples' hearing and their quality of life.

"Over the last decade we've fitted over 1200 hearing aids and cleared wax from thousands of ears.

"We've also protected peoples' hearing with our custom made ear plugs, and probably helped save a few marriages with our sleep plugs for those with snoring partners!

"We've worked hard and are immensely proud of the last 10 years, but we certainly don't want to slow down.

"As a local independent and family-run business, we're looking forward to the next 10 years of hearing care provision, keeping up with the latest technology and striving to offer the highest levels of service.

"The pace of hearing aid developments has been quite remarkable over the last decade, but we're excited for what the future holds.

"We know that this year we can expect the introduction of the next generation of Bluetooth technology; Auracast.

"This will be a bit like loop system technology, whereby public places such as theatres, places of worship, airports, arenas, bars, restaurants and lots of other venues will be able to broadcast audio directly to hearing aids and bluetooth devices."

Another interesting development expected later this year adds Neil, is the introduction of spectacle manufacturer EssilorLuxottica into the hearing aid market. "Their plan is to create invisible hearing aids positioned within the frames of their glasses. It will be fascinating to see if they can pull it off and compete with the major hearing aid manufacturers."

As part of their 10th anniversary celebrations, Charlwood Hearing Care have some special offers for their customers.

Throughout February there is £10 off their wax removal service.

Not only that but their entire range of hearing aid batteries and accessories will be discounted 10%.