Where to see the Spa Orchestra this week

After 136 concerts, more than 2,000 different pieces of music and no two concerts the same, the Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s 106th year comes to an end this week.

The 2018 season has been a glorious one for The Spa Orchestra, the great summer of weather has led to healthy ticket sales with thousands descending on the Spa’s Suncourt and Grand Hall to enjoy a wide range of light music despite the cliff strengthening project in progress nearby.

There were also a couple of changes in terms of line up and appearance:

Rebecca Smith took up the violin hot seat which has led probably for the first time ever, the Spa Orchestra has achieving gender equality: five men and five ladies.

There was also a new look for the morning concerts. Out went the Edwardian striped blazers which have been variously described over their many years as deck chair material and in came the modern smart navy blue waistcoats for all the musicians with matching ties or neck-scarves.

The Orchestra’s wide variety of music also entertained many young children with an extended Teddy Bears’ Picnics programme not only providing great entertainment but allowing youngsters to learn about the Orchestra and its instruments too.

Here is when you can still catch the Orchestra this week:

Monday September 10

7.45pm: Evening Concert

Tuesday September 11:

11am: Morning Concert

1.30pm: Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Wednesday September 12:

11am: Morning Concert

7.45pm: Grand Finale Gala Night

Thursday September 13

11am: Morning Concert

The Spa Orchestra will return to The Grand Hall on New Year’s Day for their annual Viennese concert with the special Earlybird offer coming to an end this Thursday.

Tickets are now on sale for all Spa Orchestra concerts and are available from The Spa Box Office (01723) 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk