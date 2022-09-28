News you can trust since 1882
Whitby and Goathland fire crews respond to two calls in the space of an hour

Fire crews from Whitby, Goathland and Lythe were called to two fires in the space of an hour on Tuesday September 27.

By Louise Perrin
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:37 am
Crews from Whitby, Goathland and Lythe responded to the incidents
The first incident was located at Randy Mere Reservoir, Egton Bridge.

The call was received at 5.29pm when crews from Whitby and Goathland fire stations responded to a woodland fire measuring approximately 3 x 4 metres.

The crews extinguished the blaze using pump and branch.

A second call came just 50 minutes later, at 6.29pm, when crews were called to a tractor fire at an agricultural property in Glaisdale near Whitby.

Whitby, Lythe and Goathland crews attended the fire and the tractor was removed from a barn prior to the Fire Service’s arrival.

The fire was extinguished by crews, using a 70m hose, one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

