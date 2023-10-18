Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay fire crews called out to blazing coffee roasting machine
The fire was out on arrival but the crews dismantled the coffee machine to check the fire was completely extinguished.
They used fans to ventilate the property, water from one hose reel jet and thermal image camera.
The incident was logged at 11.36am on Tuesday October 18.
In a separate incident, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue crews from Scarborough, Filey and Sherburn responded to reports of smoke coming from a property at Cayton, near Scarborough, at 10.56am the same day.
On arrival, it was discovered the fire had been extinguished by workmen working on the roof, with the blaze accidentally caused by workmen.
They had extinguished the fire using buckets of water.
Fire crews checked over the roof space using a thermal image camera and gave advice.