News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay fire crews called out to blazing coffee roasting machine

Fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay were called out to reports of a coffee roasting machine having caught fire at a property in Hawsker.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fire was out on arrival but the crews dismantled the coffee machine to check the fire was completely extinguished.

They used fans to ventilate the property, water from one hose reel jet and thermal image camera.

The incident was logged at 11.36am on Tuesday October 18.

Fire crews were called to a blazing coffee machine at Hawsker, near Whitby.Fire crews were called to a blazing coffee machine at Hawsker, near Whitby.
Fire crews were called to a blazing coffee machine at Hawsker, near Whitby.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a separate incident, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue crews from Scarborough, Filey and Sherburn responded to reports of smoke coming from a property at Cayton, near Scarborough, at 10.56am the same day.

On arrival, it was discovered the fire had been extinguished by workmen working on the roof, with the blaze accidentally caused by workmen.

They had extinguished the fire using buckets of water.

Fire crews checked over the roof space using a thermal image camera and gave advice.

Related topics:WhitbyScarboroughFileyCayton