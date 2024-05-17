Whitby Art Fair returns to Whitby Pavilion for another year
Whitby Art Fair is a non-profit artist-run exhibition showcasing over 40 artists local to the Whitby and Coast area. The makers have each been hand-picked for their quality and original handmade items to create a great selection for visitors.
Jane Carpenter, spokesperson for the event, said: "We are really excited about hosting this year’s fair. We have a brilliant range of carefully selected artists. We’ve held this annual event for many years and strive to offer a different range of art each year."
This June's event also features new artists and makers who have not showcased at this prestigious event before, alongside prominent local artists. The art mediums that will be represented include textiles, ceramics, Lino cuts, paper cuts, paintings, jewellery, mosaics, greeting cards, illustrations, glassware, homeware, mixed media and more.
Jane said: "This event has such a fabulous selection of local artists and a great great atmosphere. We really look forward to welcoming our wonderful customers and sellers at Whitby Pavilion."