Whitby Art Fair returns to Whitby Pavilion for another year

This year’s Whitby Art Fair is to be held on Saturday 29th - Sunday 30th June with a selection of 30+ different local artisan makers. The event takes place at Whitby Pavilion on West Cliff, Whitby. Saturday 29th - Sunday 30th December from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.

Whitby Art Fair is a non-profit artist-run exhibition showcasing over 40 artists local to the Whitby and Coast area. The makers have each been hand-picked for their quality and original handmade items to create a great selection for visitors.

Jane Carpenter, spokesperson for the event, said: "We are really excited about hosting this year’s fair. We have a brilliant range of carefully selected artists. We’ve held this annual event for many years and strive to offer a different range of art each year."

This June's event also features new artists and makers who have not showcased at this prestigious event before, alongside prominent local artists. The art mediums that will be represented include textiles, ceramics, Lino cuts, paper cuts, paintings, jewellery, mosaics, greeting cards, illustrations, glassware, homeware, mixed media and more.