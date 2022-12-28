The Whitby New Bridge was closed for several hours from around 10.30pm on Boxing Day after a person was reported to be in distress.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police and other emergency services were called to Whitby New Bridge at around 10.30pm on Boxing Day following reports of a woman in distress.

“The road was closed for several hours to allow emergency services, including trained police negotiators, to help her.

Whitby New Bridge was closed on Boxing Day as a person in distress was brought to safety.