Whitby duo Brandon Morrison and Alex Clennan earn wins in Dublin to help GB retain Celtic Cup

Whitby's Brandon Morrison, right, and Alex Clennan won in Dublin to help GB retain Celtic Cup.

Whitby teenagers, Brandon Morrison, 17, and Alex Clennan (15), both claimed victories when representing Team GB at the Celtic Cup in Dublin on June 7 and 8.

The Muay Thai fighters were competing as part of the UKMFGB squad.

Alex’s proud mum Wendy Clennan said: “Alex stopped his opponent in the second round due to elbows in the clinch.

"Brandon got a convincing unanimous decision.

"The whole Muay Thai GB team won majority of their fights, retaining the Celtic Cup for 2025.

"They have now both been selected to represent Great Britain again in Lithuania in November.

"Thank you to all local businesses, family and friends who have supported them so far.”

The best friends have been training in martial arts since the age of four at Evolution Martial Arts Academy in Whitby, and also sharpen their skills at Fight and Fitness in Darlington.