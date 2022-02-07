Whitby's North Terrace, where the hit and run took place.

Sandy Rees, 66, was crossing the road on North Terrace, near the turn-off to Argyle Road, when she was hit by what she believed to have been a moped, which failed to stop.

She was taken to Scarborough Hospital for treatment for head, leg and lower back injuries following the incident between 6.55pm and 7pm on Tuesday January 18.

Ms Rees, who has three grown-up sons and lives with her partner David in Castleton, had been due to enjoy a family night out watching the Apollo Players' production of Cinderella at Whitby Pavilion.

Recalling the night it happened, she said: "The road was completely deserted and it was the only vehicle on the road when it happened.

"I heard him coming and was halfway across the road, so I moved quicker.

"I was in the parking bay area and whether he did it to frighten me, I have no idea, but he hit me and must have had to swerve into the parking bay."

Her head was only eight inches from the kerb when she landed.

"The worst bit was driving off - I still can't get my head around that, it's awful," she said.

"What possesses someone to do that?"

Among the first on the scene were her youngest son and his wife.

"Dave and his wife Elisha were coming along and saw what was happening and stopped, not realising it was me," she said.

"Shantai [her eldest grand-daughter] was at the Pavilion and came rushing up when she heard - I was shouting at her 'go to the panto, it's okay'.

"It was a family get together after two years of Covid and was going to be the highlight of everyone's week."

Whitby Pavilion rescheduled the tickets for another night so the family did not miss the show.

Now Ms Rees is hoping someone will come forward to help police track down the culprit.

Whitby Police are appealing for help to trace the rider of the moped-style vehicle.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information that could help trace the rider are urged to contact PC Craig Martin via [email protected] or by calling 101, select option 2, and ask for Craig Martin.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555111.