Whitby harbour death update: identity of victim now established

The identity of the man who was found in the water at Whitby this morning (Dec 15) has now been established.

By Duncan Atkins
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 3:55pm
North Yorkshire Police have now identified the man found in the water in Whitby this morning.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police can also confirm that his death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police were called at 8.50am by HM Coastguard with a report of the recovery of a man who had been found near the marina.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, but the man died.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around his death.

