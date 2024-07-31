Both Whitby lifeboats have been called to assist stranded vessels during the last week.

The first call out was on Sunday (July 28), to a small fishing boat with one person on board.The boat had broken down, and due to its small size it was possible to tow it to harbour with the D-class inshore lifeboat.The second call out came on Tuesday afternoon (July 30) when a local pleasure boat became entangled in rope just outside the entrance to the harbour.The rope, which was on a pot ender, became tangled round the propeller.The all-weather lifeboat was launched and cut the ropes before towing the boat, which had 14 passengers on a day trip aboard, to the harbour.Richard Dowson, Station Mechanic said: It is that time of year where more vessels are out on the water, enjoying the good weather.“We would just like to remind people to always check their equipment before they set off, take care at sea, and if you do get into trouble don't hesitate to call for help - dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'He added: “The 14 passengers on the pleasure boat were in good spirits and gave us a cheer upon our safe return to harbour.”