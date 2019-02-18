Whitby Marks & Spencer Foodhall will now no longer open as planned

A Whitby councillor has spoken of the “disappointment” following the apparent confirmation that Marks & Spencer has ditched plans to open a new food store in the town.

Proposals for a 16,000 sq ft M&S Foodhall in Fairfield Way next to a new Aldi supermarket were announced with fanfare in 2017.

The proposed site of the M&S Foodhall is up for lease

Now the company is advertising the land and the store for rent, seemingly confirming what many people in the town had suspected for months.

A listing for the unit “on behalf of Marks & Spencer” has been advertised through Cheetham & Mortimer. It is available for other parties to lease from the company.

Questions had been asked of the retailer’s intentions as the Aldi store is due to open in May but updates on the foodhall had slowed.

Before Christmas, the company, through its PR firm, claimed “nothing had changed” regarding its intentions for the Whitby store.

The document shows the site being leased on the instructions of M&S

Cllr John Nock (Con), who represents Mulgrave ward on Scarborough Borough Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the publication of the rental brochure for the site confirmed the bad news.

He said: “It is disappointing to have confirmation of what many, including me, have suspected for some time, that Marks & Spencer will not be opening a store here in Whitby.”

“However, I understand that B&M is to take over the former Homebase building which will give a new dimension to the retail offer in Whitby and will be welcomed by a great many people.”

The brochure says of the site: “The proposed development is to comprise a two-unit scheme.

“Aldi will occupy Unit A with the subject premises, Unit B, to comprise a ground floor area of approximately 11,000 sq ft with additional mezzanine accommodation of approximately 5,000 sq ft. The unit will benefit from 112 car parking spaces.”

It adds that there could be the opportunity to “adapt the accommodation to suit individual requirements on a whole or split basis”.

Marks & Spencer has been approached for a comment.