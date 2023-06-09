Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington all made it into the top five list, according to the travel company cottages.com.

Below is a round-up of properties along the Yorkshire coast which were listed as some of the best places to stay this summer:

Number one in the list was Kiln Cottage in Whitby.

Kiln Cottage is a charming Grade II listed property located in the heart of Whitby’s Old Town, set in a gated private yard just off the most historic part of cobbled Church Street and at the foot of the famous 199 steps.

This characterful two-bedroom, pet-friendly cottage retains many traditional features such as ledge and brace internal doors and an original beam reportedly rescued from a ship’s timber. Just a stone’s throw from the historic market place, bistros, cafés, restaurants, boutiques, the harbourside and Tate Hill Sands.

Number four in the list was Carr House in Scarborough.

Carr House is a single-storey, detached farmhouse with hot tub, situated on a farm just two miles from the Scarborough coast in Cayton.

Inside the house is a piano, a selection of board games and French doors leading to patio. Enclosed gardens with decked patio, summerhouse, garden furniture and BBQ and a private hot tub.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy the large and landscaped gardens with a summerhouse and apple trees, with perimeter fence making it ideal for both children and pets.

Scarborough is a vibrant seaside resort with lots of family attractions, such as the waterpark, Sealife Centre and crazy golf, as well as a funfair, ice-cream parlours, amusements and donkey rides.

Number five in the list was West Lodge in Bridlington.

With tasteful décor and special touches, this holiday home oozes luxury throughout.

With an open-plan living area with large doors opening onto the enclosed garden with private hot tub, BBQ and garden furniture for family evenings in the sun.

This three-bedroom property is located on a quiet residential side street just a 5-minute drive from the beach and seaside town of Bridlington.