Whitby property is named the number one UK staycation in a shortlist including Bridlington and Scarborough

Cottages.com has announced the top 10 locations for Summer Staycations , which features three Yorkshire coast locations.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST

Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington all made it into the top five list, according to the travel company cottages.com.

Below is a round-up of properties along the Yorkshire coast which were listed as some of the best places to stay this summer:

Number one in the list was Kiln Cottage in Whitby.

Kiln Cottage in Whitby has been listed as the number one staycation in cottages.com list.Kiln Cottage in Whitby has been listed as the number one staycation in cottages.com list.
Kiln Cottage is a charming Grade II listed property located in the heart of Whitby’s Old Town, set in a gated private yard just off the most historic part of cobbled Church Street and at the foot of the famous 199 steps.

This characterful two-bedroom, pet-friendly cottage retains many traditional features such as ledge and brace internal doors and an original beam reportedly rescued from a ship’s timber. Just a stone’s throw from the historic market place, bistros, cafés, restaurants, boutiques, the harbourside and Tate Hill Sands.

Number four in the list was Carr House in Scarborough.

Carr House is a single-storey, detached farmhouse with hot tub, situated on a farm just two miles from the Scarborough coast in Cayton.

Carr House in Scarborough came fourth in the best staycation list by cottages.com.Carr House in Scarborough came fourth in the best staycation list by cottages.com.
Inside the house is a piano, a selection of board games and French doors leading to patio. Enclosed gardens with decked patio, summerhouse, garden furniture and BBQ and a private hot tub.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy the large and landscaped gardens with a summerhouse and apple trees, with perimeter fence making it ideal for both children and pets.

Scarborough is a vibrant seaside resort with lots of family attractions, such as the waterpark, Sealife Centre and crazy golf, as well as a funfair, ice-cream parlours, amusements and donkey rides.

Number five in the list was West Lodge in Bridlington.

West Lodge in Bridlington came fifth in the best staycation list by cottages.com.West Lodge in Bridlington came fifth in the best staycation list by cottages.com.
With tasteful décor and special touches, this holiday home oozes luxury throughout.

With an open-plan living area with large doors opening onto the enclosed garden with private hot tub, BBQ and garden furniture for family evenings in the sun.

This three-bedroom property is located on a quiet residential side street just a 5-minute drive from the beach and seaside town of Bridlington.

Enjoy traditional fish and chips on North Beach in Bridlington or pick up the land train into town.

