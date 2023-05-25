Whitby Railway Community Café and Shop gets housing association backing

Throughout the winter the Whitby Railway Community Café and Shop offers a welcoming warm space with hot drinks and food for anyone in need.

Volunteers hoped to do the same throughout the summer months but a large south facing window meant it could get very hot inside posing a problem for visitors and shop stock.

Now, following a grant from Broadacres’ Community Development Fund, a large window blind has been fitted, along with the purchase of outdoor seating to provide a cool space for people to meet.

Whitby Community Cafe

“Food poverty occurs throughout the year and the increased cost of energy not only prevents people turning on their heating in winter, but also using cooling fans in the summer,” said Community Café Director Brian Grief.

“We offer hot and cold drinks and food and, as important, a place for people to meet and enjoy social interaction.”

The venue, which overlooks Whitby Railway Station, is open every day including an hour on an evening with a community fridge providing free fruit, vegetables, and other goods for people in need. The café provides food and drinks free or for a donation from those who can afford one.

It aims to bring people together to enjoy activities including a book club, sewing and other craft clubs, Age UK and new parent sessions or simply to meet up and have a cup of tea, bit of cake and a chat.

On any given day you can find teenagers playing chess with octogenarians, parent and toddlers enjoying the space, homeless and low income, the local elderly and care home residents sharing a cuppa.

“Last year it became uncomfortably hot inside and also melted the chocolate in the shop,” said Brian. “We exist on donations and just couldn’t have afforded to pay for the large blind or the outdoor seating so this grant is very welcome and will be of benefit for many years to come.”

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents, via a Community Development Fund Panel.