Whitby RNLI and Whitby Coastguard help a number of people stranded by tide cut offs

Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched yesterday (Saturday, July 6) at 2.30pm to assist a number of people cut off by the tide.

A report had come in of two people and a child cut off by the tide to the east of Whitby.The inshore lifeboat quickly located them and a volunteer crew member went ashore to assist the family safely over the rock armour to the east pier.A second report came in of another two people cut off by the tide further along the beach who were located and escorted to safety by Whitby Coastguard crew.Jonathan Marr, Helm on board the inshore lifeboat, said: “We urge everyone visiting the beach at Whitby to check the tide times and allow plenty of time to leave the beach before high tide.“Not only is there a risk of getting cut off by the tide but attempting to exit the beach via the rock armour can be dangerous and lead to injury.