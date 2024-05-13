Whitby RNLI crew spend eight hours at sea after being called to French fishing vessel 48 miles off coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby RNLI crew members spent eight hours at sea when they were called out to a French fishing vessel which sent out a Mayday call.

The vessel was 48 nautical miles north of Whitby when it issued the call over the weekend and being the closest vessel, Whitby’s all weather lifeboat Lois Ivan was launched and headed to vessel under full power.

A guard vessel had also arrived on scene and stood by until the Shannon class boat Lois Ivan got there.

On arrival at the scene it was discovered that the French fishing vessel had a fouled propeller after it became tangled with fishing gear, meaning the crew had no way of powering the trawler.

Whitby lifeboat Lois Ivan.

Due to the size of the vessel, the nearest commercial trawler was contacted to tow it to Hartlepool where it could undergo repair.

Whitby lifeboat returned to harbour and was soon refuelled and back on service.

Matt Sharpe who was navigator on board said: ‘It was a long job, nearly eight hours at sea.

"But luckily the conditions were favourable, especially for some of our newer crew members who did brilliantly.

“The Shannon class lifeboat handled the long distance with ease and the top of the range equipment on board meant that it was a safe and comfortable journey for our crew.

“It’s thanks to public donations that we are able to use such high-spec equipment and attend shouts like this to those in difficulty at sea.”