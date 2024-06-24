Whitby RNLI paged to call-out minutes before 200th anniversary church service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three of the Whitby lifeboat crew missed a service to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary as their pagers sounded to alert them to an incident just before the service began.

The service, at St Mary's Church in Whitby, was part of a series of events to mark this year’s bicentenary of the charity.

The lifeboat crew were just preparing to attend the ceremony when the pagers sounded.

Three of the crew launched the inshore lifeboat and headed to Robin Hood’s Bay where, along with the Coastguard and Police, they managed to reunite a child and parent who had become separated on the beach.

The Bishop of Whitby and clergymen at St Mary's Church for the RNLI bicentenary service.photo: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

The call-out initially began as a search, but as the Coastguard reunited the family on the beach, they were then transferred to the inshore lifeboat due to the incoming tide.

Rob Garrett, who was helm on the inshore lifeboat, said: “The tide wasn't fully in but after their ordeal of being separated they were shaken up so we escorted them back to the slipway in the inshore lifeboat.

“Many thanks to the police and coastguard who helped resolve this situation very quickly, reuniting the family on the beach.”

The rest of the crew were commemorating 200 years of the RNLI in a service led by the Bishop of Whitby, including readings and the crew pledge.

Volunteer crew members read the names of lives lost in duty from Whitby, Staithes, Runswick and Robin Hood's Bay, and a wreath was laid in their memory.

Launch authority and museum curator Neil Williamson – recently awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours – gave a brief history of the lifeboat service in Whitby, while the Marske Fishermen’s Choir performed songs.

Station Chairman Mike Major, who organised the service, said: “It was very poignant to join the lifeboat crew, volunteers and their families to commemorate those lost at sea, but we also reflected on the commitment made by our volunteers and gave thanks to all those who support the charity, enabling the crew to save lives at sea.