Whitby RNLI rescue two people from water after they became caught in a rip current

L-R: Adam Wright, Andrew Cass, and Matt Sharpe - the three RNLI volunteers involved in the rescue. RNLI/Ceri Oakes

Whitby Coastguard, RNLI Lifeguards Yorkshire and three volunteer RNLI crew members, Adam Wright, Andrew Cass and Matt Sharpe, rescued two people caught in a rip current at Upgang Ravine in Whitby yesterday.

A 999 call was received after two adults entered the sea from the beach but quickly found themselves in difficulty.

HM Coastguard alerted both the RNLI lifeguards and the inshore lifeboat team in Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the lifeguards managed to get the first casualty safely to shore using the rescue board, but when they returned for the second, the sea conditions worsened and it became difficult to get the casualty to safety.

The inshore lifeboat arrived on the scene but due to the large swell couldn't safely make close contact with the three in the water.

Instead they used the safer technique of using a throw bag with a line attached to the lifeboat, they were then able to pull the casualty to the inshore lifeboat and get them safely on board.

The RNLI Lifeguards were able to make their own way back to the shore.

Due to the sea conditions they decided to take the casualty to the bandstand steps in the harbour where the Coastguard team were waiting to check them over and give safety advice.

RNLI volunteer and helm on board the inshore lifeboat, Andy Cass said: 'It is not always obvious that there is a rip current. It can be very deceptive and often appears like a calmer stretch of water with breaking waves either side.

"However this is the point where the water is channelling back out to sea and it can be impossible to fight the current.

'Thank you to the Coastguard and Lifeguards for their rapid responses, without all three team's involvement, the situation could have escalated quickly and the outcome could have been a lot worse."

The RNLI's advice if you do find yourself in a rip current is:

- Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted.

- If you can stand, wade don’t swim.

- If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

- Always raise your hand and shout for help.