Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat tows pleasure craft to safety

Whitby RNLI have come to the aid of a small boat which had broken down just north of the harbour.
By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

The volunteer crew at Whitby were paged at around 4.30pm on Saturday, June 3, after the passengers aboard the vessel made a call for help to the Coastguard.They launched the inshore lifeboat and quickly located the small pleasure boat with three on board, just north of Whitby harbour.The vessel has suffered engine failure and required a tow back to the safety of the harbour.Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Jonathan Marr said: “We train regularly with towing exercises and the conditions were good, so we were able to quickly bring the boat to safety.“We were pleased to see those aboard were wearing lifejackets and had a means for calling for help.”If you see someone in trouble on the water dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Whitby's D Class inshore lifeboat - Image: RNLI/Ceri OakesWhitby's D Class inshore lifeboat - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
