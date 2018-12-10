Whitby’s two secondary schools plan to form new federation

Whitby’s two secondary schools are proposing to federate so they can move forward together to create the best possible education and new sixth form provision for young people in the area.

The governors of Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby are today launching a consultation about forming a federation.

The federation, which would be called ‘The Whitby Secondary Partnership’, would establish a stable and collaborative structure for the schools to provide high standards of secondary education for all students in the Whitby area.

The move has strong backing from key stakeholders in the area including MP Robert Goodwill and Sir Martin Narey, who chairs the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area which was established by the Government to raise aspirations among young people on the coast.

Opportunity Area funding would be put forward for a major redevelopment of Whitby’s sixth form provision.

The federation would maintain two separate 11-16 schools on the current Eskdale and Normanby sites, and establish a new Whitby Sixth Form centre on the Scoresby site from September 2019.

The federation would comprise a single governing body, overseeing two separate schools, each retaining separate staff, headteachers, buildings and budgets.

Both governing bodies are convinced that the federation would build on the existing strengths and cultures of each school while enabling them to improve the quality of teaching and learning, further raising standards and outcomes for the area’s young people.

Gillian Teanby, Eskdale’s chair of governors, said: “This is good for the students and good for the town.

“We are focused on continuing to improve the quality of education and this is a big step forward.”

Pen Cruz, Caedmon’s chair of governors, said: “Through federation we can work together to enrich and strengthen educational opportunities for all students and develop a cohesive strategy for the future of secondary education in Whitby.”

Sir Martin Narey, Chair of the North Yorkshire Coast Social Mobility Opportunity Area, said: “Nothing has been more important than ensuring that Whitby has a top class sixth form.

“I am delighted at, and hugely admire, the outstanding cooperation between Eskdale and Caedmon’s governing bodies and heads, working together to ensure we shall have a new and better sixth form in Whitby.

“And to ensure the new sixth form is able to match the ambitions both of the schools have for their children, I’m delighted that the Opportunity Area budget will be used to contribute to a major redevelopment of the new sixth form.”

MP Robert Goodwill, hailed a “fantastic outcome” for education in Whitby, adding: “I am hopeful that this approach will secure the long-term future of both schools and a new jointly governed sixth form centre.”

The consultation is now under way and will finish at 4pm on Friday February 1 2019.