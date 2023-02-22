Whitby sea swimmer thought he would die and 'couldn't hold on for much longer' after dramatic RNLI rescue
A Whitby sea swimmer has recounted the moment he thought he was going die after getting into difficulty in the water last year, to raise awareness of the dangers of cold water swimming.
The experienced sea swimmer, who has shared his story anonymously with the RNLI, had set off from Sandsend but did not return to shore at the expected time.
Whitby RNLI’s two lifeboats were launched as part of a multi-agency rescue operation to search for the swimmer on December 27 last year, who was later spotted waving his arm after being in the water for 90 minutes.
“I realised that I was quite far out,” he said. “I swam towards shore for 20 minutes but I didn’t seem to be getting any closer. It’s then that I started to panic.
“Although I was wearing a wetsuit, I was getting colder and colder, and it was then that I thought – ‘this is it’. I really didn’t expect to finish my life here. I knew I couldn’t hold on for much longer.
“When I saw the lifeboat approaching, I was so relieved, I just couldn’t believe it.
“Despite having 20 years’ experience of open water swimming, things can change so quickly, and you can get caught out. I will be forever grateful to the RNLI for saving me that day.”
Nick Ayers, RNLI’s Water Safety Lead, said: “Cold water shock is a very real danger for anyone entering water that is 15°C or below.
“While hypothermia can also pose a risk, especially at this time of year when temperatures continue to drop, sea temperatures around the UK and Ireland will average just 6 to 10°C in March when they reach their coldest.
“Even the well prepared can find themselves in difficultly but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives.”
The RNLI has issued the following advice for cold water swimming:
Assess the conditions before getting in. If it is too rough for swimming, do not get in Wear a wetsuit and brightly coloured swim cap, take a tow float and a means of calling for help with you Acclimatise slowly to reduce the risk of cold-water shock Float to live if you get into trouble – lean back in the water, extending your arms and legs to gain control of your breathing In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard – if you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble call for help immediately