The experienced sea swimmer, who has shared his story anonymously with the RNLI, had set off from Sandsend but did not return to shore at the expected time.

Whitby RNLI’s two lifeboats were launched as part of a multi-agency rescue operation to search for the swimmer on December 27 last year, who was later spotted waving his arm after being in the water for 90 minutes.

“I realised that I was quite far out,” he said. “I swam towards shore for 20 minutes but I didn’t seem to be getting any closer. It’s then that I started to panic.

Whitby RNLI's in-shore lifeboat, pictured, was launched during the rescue operation.

“Although I was wearing a wetsuit, I was getting colder and colder, and it was then that I thought – ‘this is it’. I really didn’t expect to finish my life here. I knew I couldn’t hold on for much longer.

“When I saw the lifeboat approaching, I was so relieved, I just couldn’t believe it.

“Despite having 20 years’ experience of open water swimming, things can change so quickly, and you can get caught out. I will be forever grateful to the RNLI for saving me that day.”

Nick Ayers, RNLI’s Water Safety Lead, said: “Cold water shock is a very real danger for anyone entering water that is 15°C or below.

“While hypothermia can also pose a risk, especially at this time of year when temperatures continue to drop, sea temperatures around the UK and Ireland will average just 6 to 10°C in March when they reach their coldest.

“Even the well prepared can find themselves in difficultly but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives.”

The RNLI has issued the following advice for cold water swimming: